Chef Dinesh Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Hilton Mumbai International Airport has recently appointed Chef Dinesh Mhatre as their new executive chef, who comes with over 23 years of culinary experience and enjoys crafting new and innovative creations as much as he likes preparing them.

In his new role, Chef Mhatre will assist in the multiple functioning and processes of the hotel such as setting the menu, ensuring the customers are served well, mentoring the culinary team and sourcing the right candidates for F&B. Chef Mhatre brings with him an extensive array of proficiency and a deep understanding of exceptional and modern aspects in the F&B industry. His flawless attention to detail and hardworking nature has led to his prominent achievements in gastronomy.

Chef Mhatre has worked with some of the finest hospitality chains in the country, including Hyatt, The Orchid and Oberoi flight services. Prior to joining Hilton Mumbai International Airport, Chef Mhatre was the executive sous chef with JW Marriott, Pune. He firmly believes in learning a cuisine and culture of a particular place in order to create outstanding dishes to suit every guest’s palate.


