Chef Banshi Dhar, Sun N Sand Mumbai

Sun N Sand Mumbai has appointed Chef Banshi Dhar as its executive chef. Chef Dhar who has a wealth of experience spanning different facets of hospitality industry, he brings with him passion, energy and expertise in the F&B department. He last served as executive chef at Avasa Hotel Hyderabad. Chef Dhar holds a diploma in Hotel & Catering Management from IHM Bhopal. Over the years Chef Dhar has gained F&B expertise through a variety of luxury brands like Hyatt, The Leela, ITC Hotels and Avasa. His intrinsic trait to pay attention to detail and exquisite technique has undoubtedly led to the culinary delight for the property in all aspects. At the Sun N Sand Mumbai, Chef Dhar would be responsible for planning and execution for all daily operations, grooming junior associates, ensuring minimum wastage and controlling food costs. He would also be responsible for overlooking F&B activities of the restaurants, handling banqueting operations for wedding/conferences, and in-room dining.

