Chef Balaji Srinivasan has been appointed as the new executive chef at Doubletree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad. He will be responsible for taking culinary delights to a different level. With an experience of over 20 years, Chef Srinivasan is a quintessential culinary personality who brings with him passion, energy and expertise in the kitchen and F&B department. In the past he has worked with various national and international brands like Taj group of hotels, Grand Hyatt, Oberoi’s, and Le Meridien.