Chef Aungshuman Chakraborty, The Leela Mumbai

The Leela Mumbai is delighted to announce the appointment of Chef Aungshuman Chakraborty as the new executive chef. With an illustrious career of over two decades, he brings with him vast knowledge and experience in food production.

Spearheading the culinary operations at The Leela Mumbai, Chef Chakraborty will lead the restaurant and banquet kitchen team and will be responsible for pricing, cost planning, budget analysis, launching new menus and concepts across all the six specialty restaurants of the property.

Chef Chakraborty has worked with various luxury brands like Intercontinental, Mauritius; The Oberoi Grand, Kolkata and Hyatt Regency, Mumbai. He was also the part of the pre-opening team of Trident, Bandra Kurla, Mumbai and played an instrumental role in the opening of 601, the all-day dining restaurant at The Park, Chennai and The Dining Room at The Leela Palace Bengaluru. He also got to explore the flight catering vertical with Oberoi flight services in Mauritius. Prior to joining The Leela Mumbai, he worked as the Complex Executive Chef at Hyderabad Marriott Hotel & Convention Center.

A certified professional of the Kitchen and Restaurant Management in the 21st Century from Emirates Academy of Hospitality Management, Dubai, Chef Chakraborty has an extensive knowledge on international culinary trends. His strength lies in his curiosity and willingness to experiment. Being a highly motivated individual himself, he believes in delivering top-of-the-class results by working with a team who is focused and quality-driven.