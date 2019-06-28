Chef Anurudh Khanna, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa have appointed Chef Anurudh Khanna as multi property executive chef. With an illustrious career spanning over 21 years of working with renowned luxury hotels like The Shangri-La Bangalore, Hyatt Regency Delhi, The Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi, The Park New Delhi and The Westin Pune, he brings with him vast knowledge and understanding of the evolving hospitality industry and food trends.

As multi property executive chef, Chef Khanna will spearhead both hotels’ diverse dining venues, as well as oversee both the hotels’ in-room dining and banquet operations, ranging from intimate gatherings and weddings to corporate events. His passion, zeal, dedication and his intrinsic respect for food and ingredients while being a natural creative, has helped him to constantly innovate and adapt himself to the changing culinary landscape always delivering memorable dining experiences for his guests.