Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

The Authentic dining experience

Corporate Ladder

Chef Anurudh Khanna, The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

The Westin Gurgaon, New Delhi & The Westin Sohna Resort and Spa have appointed Chef Anurudh Khanna as multi property executive chef. With an illustrious career spanning over 21 years of working with renowned luxury hotels like The Shangri-La Bangalore, Hyatt Regency Delhi, The Taj Mahal Hotel New Delhi, The Park New Delhi and The Westin Pune, he brings with him vast knowledge and understanding of the evolving hospitality industry and food trends.

As multi property executive chef, Chef Khanna will spearhead both hotels’ diverse dining venues, as well as oversee both the hotels’ in-room dining and banquet operations, ranging from intimate gatherings and weddings to corporate events. His passion, zeal, dedication and his intrinsic respect for food and ingredients while being a natural creative, has helped him to constantly innovate and adapt himself to the changing culinary landscape always delivering memorable dining experiences for his guests.

Related posts

Shrikant Wakharkar, Grand Hyatt Kochi Bolgatty

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Mohit Malhotra, Dabur India

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Mahema Bhutia, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More