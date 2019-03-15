Trending now

Feed the Planet

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

The Authentic dining experience

Unique car themed hospitality in Stuttgart

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Corporate Ladder

Chef Amol Patil, Hyatt Pune – Kalyani Nagar

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar has appointed Chef Amol Patil as head chef in the organisation. Chef Patil is a hospitality professional with over 20 years of experience across the culinary sector.

This is his second tenure with Hyatt Hotels as he was previously associated with Grand Hyatt Mumbai where he served for six years and Hyatt Regency Mumbai for 2 years before he moved on to Radisson Blu Pune for more than a year. He excels in the culinary domain and would be responsible for spearheading entire restaurant operations, kitchen management, banquet event operations and ensuring high-quality services to achieve customer delight. He would be extensively planning the menu, buffets, executing policies and procedures and maintaining quality and consistency of food for enhancing satisfaction.

Related posts

Sherona Fernandes, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ramanathan Rajamani, Air India SATS Airport Services

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ritu Rana, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More