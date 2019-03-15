Chef Amol Patil, Hyatt Pune – Kalyani Nagar

Hyatt Pune, Kalyani Nagar has appointed Chef Amol Patil as head chef in the organisation. Chef Patil is a hospitality professional with over 20 years of experience across the culinary sector.

This is his second tenure with Hyatt Hotels as he was previously associated with Grand Hyatt Mumbai where he served for six years and Hyatt Regency Mumbai for 2 years before he moved on to Radisson Blu Pune for more than a year. He excels in the culinary domain and would be responsible for spearheading entire restaurant operations, kitchen management, banquet event operations and ensuring high-quality services to achieve customer delight. He would be extensively planning the menu, buffets, executing policies and procedures and maintaining quality and consistency of food for enhancing satisfaction.