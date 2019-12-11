Chef Amit Rao, The Westin Mumbai Garden City

A seasoned culinary professional, Chef Amit Rao has been appointed as the executive sous chef at The Westin Mumbai Garden City. Bringing with him an extensive experience of over 16 years in the hospitality industry, handling numerous specialty restaurants and working alongside Michelin Star chefs, Chef Rao hones a dynamic and proficient career in the culinary space. In his new role, he will expertly supervise and assist in kitchen operations, from crafting innovative menus, ensuring the customers are well attended to, to managing & mentoring the culinary team, among others.

Chef Rao began his career in 2001 at Hotel Taj President, Mumbai where he worked at Trattoria and learnt the nuances of Italian cuisine. He then moved to Dubai where he worked at Grosvenor House West Marina Beach, Dubai and subsequently moved to Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India.