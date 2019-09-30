Chef Amit Kumar, Le Meridien Goa, Calangute

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Le Meridien Goa, Calangute has appointed Chef Amit Kumar as its new executive chef. With over 12 years of experience in the industry, he brings to the table his specialisation in French & Italian cuisines apart from his highly component managerial skills of people, time and cooking techniques.

Chef Kumar began his career at the Hyatt, Gachibowli, Hyderabad in the year 2007. He then moved on to join The Westin – Hyderabad as their demi chef de partie in the year 2011. Post this, he joined the Pullman Gurgaon, Central Park as their chef de partie before being appraised to sous chef. He then began his stint with the Le Meridien Group by joining the Gurgaon property as a sous chef in 2015. Chef Kumar was subsequently appraised to chef de cuisine before taking over the reigns as their executive sous chef.

