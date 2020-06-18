Trending now

Chandni Kohli Dhall, Perrier India

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Perrier, an iconic French brand of natural carbonated water,  has recently appointed Chandni Kohli Dhall as the chief marketing officer for India. She will be responsible for devising the overall marketing strategy and executing the entire portfolio of Perrier India.

Chandni brings with her over a decade of experience in business development, strategy and marketing across sectors that will help Perrier fulfill business-led goals in India.

Commenting on her new role, Dhall stated, “I am thrilled to be a part of Perrier a truly global company whose products are recognized across the world. The beverage sector has immense scope to grow and for the Indian market, the plan is to lead the company’s vision and establish Perrier as the brand of choice that is truly consumer-centric.”

