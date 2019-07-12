Biswajit Chakraborty, Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity 

Spread the love











Pullman & Novotel New Delhi Aerocity have announced the appointment of Biswajit Chakraborty as their new general manager delegate (cluster general manager), who will spearhead the operations of the prestigious tripartite venture between Singapore GIC, InterGlobe & Accor. With an intricate understanding of the luxe segment, Chakraborty considers himself a catalyst that adds impetus to his team, by further creating finer experiences for the luxury and upscale travel and business market in the country.

With over 30 years of experience behind him, Chakraborty has been the driving force behind some of the world’s top luxury hotels. In his last assignment, he was the man behind a successful transformation of the Sofitel Mumbai BKC, by strongly establishing the brand in the country after its inception in 2011. The luxury hotel has now grown and made an impact on the development of the Bandra Kurla Complex in Mumbai. While the micro-location has advanced as a business centre, over the years Sofitel Mumbai BKC has created experiences that are commensurate with luxury, style and panache for discerning guests.

Business development being his forte, combined with market leadership and a multi-functional approach, Chakraborty has achieved operational excellence in all his key assignments. A strategic thinker whose strengths also include execution, he is capable of blending quality operations with astute marketing in any hospitality leadership role with his humane and effective style.

During his career, Biswajit has been felicitated with numerous awards. He was awarded the prestigious ‘Game Changer GM’ award at the Food & Hospitality World (FHW) Business Excellence Honours in 2017. Further, in 2015 he received the ‘International Honorary Membership to Union Internationale des Concierges d’Hotels’ at Les Clefs d’Or, Paris.