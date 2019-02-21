Bhanu Gupta, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel & Lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Bhanu Gupta, with over 15 years of experience in the hospitality industry, has just joined as the director of F&B at Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel & lakeside Chalet – Mumbai, Marriott Executive Apartments. In his previous assignments, Gupta worked with various brands and properties including Radisson Blu MBD, The Taj Mahal Hotel, Park Hyatt – Chennai, Hyatt Regency – Delhi and The Imperial. In his new capacity he is responsible for heading a team of culinary professionals and experts, crafting an exciting and innovative direction to create unique experiences in all the F&B outlets at the complex property.

Gupta has also actively been involved in the pre-opening phases of multiple hotels. He was a part of the pre-opening for The China Kitchen & Café at Hyatt Regency, Delhi where he divulged his expertise and launched a successful restaurant outlet. He was also involved in the F&B pre-opening strategy for The Chedi Mumbai – a GHM hotel, Powai, Mumbai.

He pursued his Bachelor’s Degree in Hotel Management from IHM, Jaipur. Gupta is a cricket fanatic and likes playing badminton and table tennis.

