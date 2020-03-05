Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Corporate Ladder > Balaji PK, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center
Corporate Ladder

Balaji PK, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Balaji PK has been appointed as the new director of finance at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. A highly efficient professional with over 12 years of experience in finance and operations, his specialisation and abilities span every facet of the industry including management, concept development, marketing, branding and business development.

In his new role, he will head the team and oversee all aspects of financial management such as; cash flow forecasting, budgetary planning, productivity metrics analysis, team management, accounting, insurance policies, cross-functional collaboration, reporting and stakeholder engagement.

Balaji started his professional career as a finance associate in Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai, followed by an upward move to Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi where he served as assistance finance manager. He was the assistant finance controller at JW Marriott, Bengaluru and head, finance department (finance controller), at Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai, prior to his current appointment. Through these roles he evolved into an accomplished operation executive with a successful track record overseeing financial, IT, HR, training in company and franchise operations for a larger chain of MNCs.

Share

Related posts

Atul Singh Chauhan, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Tejinder Singh, ITC Hotels East

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Prakash Chettiyar, JW Marriott Kolkata

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More