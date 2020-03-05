Balaji PK, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Read Article

Balaji PK has been appointed as the new director of finance at Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center. A highly efficient professional with over 12 years of experience in finance and operations, his specialisation and abilities span every facet of the industry including management, concept development, marketing, branding and business development.

In his new role, he will head the team and oversee all aspects of financial management such as; cash flow forecasting, budgetary planning, productivity metrics analysis, team management, accounting, insurance policies, cross-functional collaboration, reporting and stakeholder engagement.

Balaji started his professional career as a finance associate in Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai, followed by an upward move to Courtyard by Marriott Pune Hinjewadi where he served as assistance finance manager. He was the assistant finance controller at JW Marriott, Bengaluru and head, finance department (finance controller), at Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai, prior to his current appointment. Through these roles he evolved into an accomplished operation executive with a successful track record overseeing financial, IT, HR, training in company and franchise operations for a larger chain of MNCs.