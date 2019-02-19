Avinash Kumar, Novotel Imagica Khopoli

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Novotel Imagica Khopoli has appointed Avinash Kumar as its new Executive Chef. Chef Kumar who comes with over 15 years of culinary experience, in his new role, will be looking after the functioning of the hotel in terms of setting the menu and mentoring the culinary team to source the right candidates for food and beverage.

Chef Kumar in his previous assignments has worked with some of the finest hotels in the country, including The Lalit, New Delhi, The Lalit Golf & Spa Resort, Goa, The Holiday Inn Resort, Goa, Vivanta by Taj Holiday Village, Taj Exotica, Goa and more. He strongly believes in learning a cuisine and knowing the people and culture of a particular place and creating dishes to suit every guest’s palate.

Speaking about Chef Kumar’s appointment, Srinivas Srirangam, General Manager, Novotel Imagica Khopoli, said, “We are delighted to have Chef Avinash Kumar join us and share his expertise to offer the best gastronomic experiences to our guests. Chef Avinash’s culinary knowledge will enhance the grandeur of Novotel Imagica Khopoli, further adding to our vision to cultivate and maintain the finest of culinary operations.”

