Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

People on the move

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Corporate Ladder > Atul Singh Chauhan, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar
Corporate Ladder

Atul Singh Chauhan, JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

JW Marriott Mumbai Sahar has appointed Atul Singh Chauhan as the new executive housekeeper. In his new capacity, he will play a pivotal role in guest satisfaction and will lead the hotel’s housekeeping operations.

Chauhan comes with an experience of over 12 years within the core area of housekeeping in the hospitality industry. His journey started with Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur, following which he moved on to Taj Hotels where he contributed a valuable 12 years towards maintaining, planning and renovating the housekeeping operations across Taj Properties such as Taj Nadesar Palace, Taj Ganges Varanasi, Taj Jai Mahal Palace Jaipur and finally at The Taj Mahal Palace and Taj Mahal Tower Mumbai for the last five years.

During his tenure, he has won many accolades and awards such as “The Most Innovative Ambassador of the Taj Mahal Palace”. His team has received an award for Best Horticulture Team 2013 – 14 and was also awarded winner for Best Housekeeping Team 2012 – 13. He has been recognised for “Living the Taj Service Philosophy- Passion”.

Share

Related posts

Chef Prakash Chettiyar, JW Marriott Kolkata

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Piyush Rajput, Courtyard by Marriott Ahmedabad

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Priyanku Mahanta, Courtyard by Marriott, Siliguri

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More