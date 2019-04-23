Ashish Nehra, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

Ashish Nehra has been appointed as director of F&B at Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru. In his current role, Nehra is responsible for overseeing F&B at this new destination in the Garden City. The hotel’s overarching dining experience is a celebration of international cuisine presented in an interactive style and he will be responsible for ensuring that guests depart with a stellar dining experience each and every time.

Nehra has worked with The Leela Palaces Hotel and Resorts, Gurgaon; JW Marriott Kolkata and Delhi; The Oberoi Udaivilas in Udaipur; Wildflower Hall, Shimla; The Oberoi New Delhi, The Oberoi Rajvilas in Jaipur and The Oberoi Amarvilas in Agra in the past.

He started his career as a trained pastry chef in Switzerland during his formative years.