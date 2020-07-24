Anup Kumar, The Ascott

Read Article

Anup Kumar has been promoted to director of sales – Chennai, The Ascott. Kumar will be responsible for driving sales and distribution strategies for the 187-unit Somerset Greenways Chennai and the 269-unit Citadines OMR Chennai.

Kumar has been with Ascott since 2012 and has been instrumental in implementing various initiatives to drive revenue and occupancy for Ascott’s properties in Chennai. With a career spanning over 15 years, Kumar has worked with reputed brands in the hospitality and aviation sectors, like The Park Hotels and Lufthansa. He has been the winner of “Ascott’s Innovation Challenge” for the years 2015, 2016 and 2018, a global recognition awarded by Ascott for his innovative ideas and strategies implemented. Vie International Awards organised by Brand Avatar, has also awarded Kumar “Brand Ambassador – Hospitality” for the year 2018 – 2019. He holds an MBA in Sales & Marketing, from the University of Madras.