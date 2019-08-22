Anmol Bhargav, Hyatt Regency Pune

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hyatt Regency Pune has appointed mixologist Anmol Bhargav. An enthusiast and a driven individual, he brings in a wealth of knowledge and experience with him to the hotel. Hailing from Jaipur, he has spent the last three years specialising in spirits and mixology, further honing his knowledge and expertise. Before joining Hyatt Regency Pune, he was associated with the Taj and Marriott brands. He will be entrusted to curate exclusive cocktails & mocktails at Hyatt Regency Pune and to elevate the high experience.

Bhargav not only loves to experiment with fusion drinks but also loves to interact with the guest to understand their needs and deliver them the best hospitality. He also enjoys curating cocktails that have a slight healthy touch to it whenever possible by adding honey or jaggery to the it as per guest requirements and strongly believes in always using fresh ingredients.

At Hyatt Regency Pune, Bhargav will be responsible for maintaining established quality and service standards and responding to customer’s trends and needs to ensure an outstanding experience. He thrives on developing new ideas and concepts, and innovative and creative ways to improve the service standards and values to delight guests.

