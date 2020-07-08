Anjali Mehra, The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts

Read Article

The Leela Palaces, Hotels and Resorts is further strengthening its leadership team with the appointment of Anjali Mehra as VP – Marketing. A passionate storyteller and a brand evangelist, Mehra brings with her over two decades of rich and varied experience in hospitality Brand Marketing and Communications.

An accomplished and well-respected industry stalwart, she started her career in aviation where she held key leadership positions before finding her true calling in hotels. She spearheaded the Marketing and Communications strategies for Starwood Hotels and its brands in India, Maldives, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Bhutan from 2009 to 2015. She then moved to Dubai as Regional Director Communications, Africa, from 2015-2017, where she was tasked with defining and executing communication strategies for Starwood Hotels in some very dynamic markets across Africa & Indian Ocean.

Prior to joining The Leela, Mehra was the Senior Director Communications Middle East and Africa, Marriott International, a role she assumed post the merger of Starwood Hotels with Marriott International. She has also worked with other well-known hospitality brands including Hilton and Taj Hotels.

Through creative storytelling, strategic brand communications and high impact activations, Mehra has helped launch, differentiate, and position brands especially in new and emerging markets. Articulating messaging for diverse audiences, both internal and external is her forte. She has honed her skills in crisis communications and reputation management with her experience of working across some very volatile markets. Over the years, she has gained keen insights into the media landscape and nurtured strong media and influencer relationships across key media markets globally. Having worked across geographies on several luxury brands, she has a good understanding of today’s evolving luxury hospitality landscape and the needs of the discerning traveler.

In her role, Mehra will provide strategic counsel to the company’s senior executive leadership team and be responsible for developing and implementing a comprehensive and integrated Marketing and Communication roadmap and an ongoing strategy to strengthen the positioning of The Leela brand as an embodiment of true Indian luxury.