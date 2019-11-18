Trending now

Aninda Guha, DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad has appointed Aninda Guha to head their F&B service team. In his new role, Guha will be managing the overall operation of F&B department and delivering excellent guest experiences. He brings with him more two decades of expertise in the hospitality industry. He has previously been associated with prominent hotels such as The Resort, The Orchid, The Lalit, Holiday Inn, The Westin, The Leela Kempinski, Oberoi and Taj.

The team at Doubletree by Hilton looks forward to working with him.

