Anil Chadha, ITC Hotels

Anil Chadha, currently VP – South & GM – ITC Grand Chola, Chennai will be moving to Delhi as VP – operations, hotels division, ITC Hotels from April 1, 2019.

Kuldeep Bhartee, currently area manager – West & GM – ITC Maratha will be taking over as area manager – South & GM – ITC Grand Chola.

In his previous role Chadha was responsible for the growth & expansion in the Southern region in both the WelcomHotel & Luxury Collection brands including WelcomHotel Coimbatore & WelcomHotel Kences Palm Beach, Mahabalipuram opened under his aegis, as did the Luxury Collection hotel ITC Kohenur Hyderabad.

Along with operational excellence, Chadha’s passion for F&B fructified in new brands for the chain and an array of restaurants in the South, with Avartana being the crowning glory – the Southern Indian restaurant featuring inventive cuisine that was launched under his watch.

His exemplary leadership characterised by excellent people management & team building skills drives the result-oriented, passionate and ethical work culture that he inculcates.

An alumni of the WelcomGroup Graduate School of Hotel Administration (WGSHA), Chadha helmed the hotels in New Delhi, Agra, Kolkata, Bengaluru prior to Chennai, in a career spanning over two decades.

As an executive committee member of the Federation of Hotel Restaurant Association of India (FHRAI), Chadha strives to contribute to the development of travel and tourism industry in India.