Anand Kumar, Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks

Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks recently announced the appointment of their new executive chef, Anand Kumar. With 16 years’ of experience across a multitude of establishments, Kumar brings in expertise refined from a multitude of cuisine, Mediterranean, Italian, Asian and Indian. He joins Hilton Bangalore Embassy GolfLinks from his prior role as executive chef at Hyatt Hyderabad Gachibowli.

In his new capacity, apart from donning the chef’s hat, he will showcase his knowledge of implementing recipes, staff supervision, learning and development in the kitchen. As per Kumar, his principles when it comes to food is simple; he follows his age old thought process of ABC – A (always go for simple recipes), B (Be aware of the recipes) and C (Cook with a good heart).