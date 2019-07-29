Amitabh Tyagi, Hilton, India

Hilton, has appointed Amitabh Tyagi as senior director, technical services. In his new role, he will provide technical support and oversee the design, planning and execution of all Hilton hotel projects in India.

With over two decades of experience in hotel project management from both contracting and developer background, Tyagi has had a solid grounding in hospitality architecture, design, and construction. His strong track record includes concurrently managing multiple construction projects, both new-build and hotel refurbishment, ensuring timely completion of the projects within desired quality and budgets, to name a few. He is also an experienced professional in providing technical support to operational teams and assisting acquisition and development departments in the technical evaluation of all new deals and hotel conversion projects. Prior to Hilton, he was associated with Starwood Hotels and the Taj Group and worked on numerous high-profile projects throughout South Asia and majorly in India.

Share









