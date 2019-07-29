Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Corporate Ladder

Amitabh Tyagi, Hilton, India

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hilton, has appointed Amitabh Tyagi as senior director, technical services. In his new role, he will provide technical support and oversee the design, planning and execution of all Hilton hotel projects in India.
With over two decades of experience in hotel project management from both contracting and developer background, Tyagi has had a solid grounding in hospitality architecture, design, and construction. His strong track record includes concurrently managing multiple construction projects, both new-build and hotel refurbishment, ensuring timely completion of the projects within desired quality and budgets, to name a few. He is also an experienced professional in providing technical support to operational teams and assisting acquisition and development departments in the technical evaluation of all new deals and hotel conversion projects. Prior to Hilton, he was associated with Starwood Hotels and the Taj Group and worked on numerous high-profile projects throughout South Asia and majorly in India.

Share

Related posts

Xenia Jamshŷd Lam, Taj Holiday Village & Resort Spa, Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Ritu Rana, Renaissance Mumbai Convention Centre Hotel

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Rohit Bajpai, Courtyard by Marriott Siliguri

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More