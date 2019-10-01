Amit Sangwan, Fairmont Jaipur

Fairmont Jaipur has appointed Amit Sangwan as their new director – F&B, who will spearhead the operations of all the culinary operations at the hotel. Sangwan comes with more than 16 years of experience and understanding of the luxury market nationally and globally. He will be responsible to oversee the food quality and costs in achieving customer satisfaction, menu planning, outlets profitability, and business development to ensure the best hospitality experience for guests. Prior to joining Fairmont Jaipur, he was associated with renowned brands like Pullman, Novotel and Leela, among more.

