Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Corporate Ladder

Amit Sangwan, Fairmont Jaipur

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Fairmont Jaipur has appointed Amit Sangwan as their new director – F&B, who will spearhead the operations of all the culinary operations at the hotel. Sangwan comes with more than 16 years of experience and understanding of the luxury market nationally and globally. He will be responsible to oversee the food quality and costs in achieving customer satisfaction, menu planning, outlets profitability, and business development to ensure the best hospitality experience for guests. Prior to joining Fairmont Jaipur, he was associated with renowned brands like Pullman, Novotel and Leela, among more.

Share

Related posts

Vikas Ahluwalia, Zone by THE Park

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sandeep Singh, Hyatt Regency Pune

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Pankaj Sampat, IHCL

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More