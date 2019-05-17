Amit Kumar Sangwan, Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity

Pullman and Novotel New Delhi Aerocity has promoted Amit Kumar Sangwan as the director of F&B. Before being promoted; he was working as F&B manager of the upscale hotel. Sangwan is a passionate and dynamic hospitality professional with vast knowledge and more than 15 years of experience spanning in luxury as well as business hotels. He has an excellent understanding of operations, guest servicing, quality compliance, beverage management, people management & training in the hospitality industry. His main responsibilities will include increasing F&B revenues, implementing new & exciting engagements at the hotel. He is a team player and has leadership qualities that add to his strengths.