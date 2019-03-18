Amit Kapoor, Hyatt Pune – Kalyani Nagar

Trending now

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Hyatt Pune – Kalyani Nagar has appointed Amit Kapoor as the F&B manager where he will be heading the F&B service team.

Kapoor, a postgraduate in tourism management, has worked with Jaypee Palace Hotel Agra and ITC Grand Maratha, Sheraton Mumbai, before he moved to Hyatt in the year 2003 at the Grand Hyatt, Dubai as the assistant outlet manager, moving on to become the outlet manager, and worked with the property for six years. He then moved on to Sofitel Jumeirah Beach, Dubai, to head the banquet operations for eight years. In his last assignment, Kapoor was the F&B service manager at Courtyard by Marriott, Gurugram Downtown.

Kapoor’s mission at Hyatt Pune is to build the hotel’s reputation for offering first-class guest experiences to the guests.

