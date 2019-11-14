Amit Baxi, Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

Amit Baxi has been appointed as the director of business development at Double Tree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad. After having successfully served as associate director of sales at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, his immense knowledge about the market have derived the hotel to strategise better against competition. He is all geared up to bring his impeccable expertise with his new role as Director of Business Development. Baxi will be reporting to GM on business development, planning and budgeting and brand building. He has a rich experience of 11 years in sales and marketing. Prior to joining DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, he has been associated with prestigious brands like The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts and The Pride Hotel.

Share









