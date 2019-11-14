Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

People on the move

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Home > Corporate Ladder > Amit Baxi, Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad
Corporate Ladder

Amit Baxi, Double Tree by Hilton Pune-Chinchwad

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Amit Baxi has been appointed as the director of business development at Double Tree by Hilton Pune Chinchwad. After having successfully served as associate director of sales at DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, his immense knowledge about the market have derived the hotel to strategise better against competition. He is all geared up to bring his impeccable expertise with his new role as Director of Business Development. Baxi will be reporting to GM on business development, planning and budgeting and brand building. He has a rich experience of 11 years in sales and marketing. Prior to joining DoubleTree by Hilton Pune – Chinchwad, he has been associated with prestigious brands like The Leela Palaces Hotels and Resorts and The Pride Hotel.

Share

Related posts

Soumodeep Bhattacharya, JW Marriott Kolkata

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Xenia Jamshŷd Lam, Taj Holiday Village & Resort Spa, Goa

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Dinesh Mhatre, Hilton Mumbai International Airport

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More