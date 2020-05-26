Trending now

Corporate Ladder > Amandeep Singh, Moglix
Corporate Ladder

Amandeep Singh, Moglix

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Moglix, one of Asia’s-growing B2B e-commerce and supply chain start-ups, has appointed Amandeep Singh Bhan as the senior VP – Strategic Partnerships. As one of the key members of the management team. Bhan will drive institutional sales, business development, and key account management across all verticals in the enterprise segment in India and overseas.

With over 18 years of leadership experience and expertise in driving business development and enterprise sales, he brings proven capabilities in forging strategic partnerships and leading high-impact engagements in multiple geographies across the globe. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore. Bhan is an engineer having graduated from VJTI, Mumbai. During the span of his career, Bhan has held leadership positions across industry-leading corporations including Ezetap and SAP India. During his stint with Ezetap, he was leading enterprise sales, bank alliances, and retail business. At SAP India, he held leadership positions in Database and Technology Solutions and Account Management.

