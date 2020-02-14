Allen Machado, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats

Read Article

Allen Machado who has been appointed as the chief operating officer at Niraamaya Wellness Retreats. He has a successful career spanning over 20 years in luxury hospitality. He has specialised in working with exciting trendsetting luxury hotels in India and the Middle East, strategically developing profitable business models within his scope of work. He has was associated with brands such as The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts; The One & Only Hotels & Resorts (Kerzner International); The Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts; The Holiday Inn Club & Graviss Hospitality.

He specialises in complete hotel operations and strategic revenue management as well as delivering a high level of quality. His strengths lie in prime guest orientation, driving revenues by, focused implementation of sell strategies across hotel business verticals, providing top quality service with consistency, development of colleagues, problem resolution and attention to detail.