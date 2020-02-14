Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

People on the move

Home > Corporate Ladder > Allen Machado, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats
Corporate Ladder

Allen Machado, Niraamaya Wellness Retreats

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Read Article

Allen Machado who has been appointed as the chief operating officer at Niraamaya Wellness Retreats. He has a successful career spanning over 20 years in luxury hospitality. He has specialised in working with exciting trendsetting luxury hotels in India and the Middle East, strategically developing profitable business models within his scope of work. He has was associated with brands such as The Oberoi Hotels & Resorts; The One & Only Hotels & Resorts (Kerzner International); The Intercontinental Hotels & Resorts; The Holiday Inn Club & Graviss Hospitality.

He specialises in complete hotel operations and strategic revenue management as well as delivering a high level of quality. His strengths lie in prime guest orientation, driving revenues by, focused implementation of sell strategies across hotel business verticals, providing top quality service with consistency, development of colleagues, problem resolution and attention to detail.

Share

Related posts

Jazib Husain, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Pooja Gawas, JW Marriott Pune

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Minu Budhathoki, Four Seasons Hotel Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More