Akshay Thusoo, Sarovar Hotels

Read Article

Akshay Thusoo has been appointed as the VP – Sales at Sarovar Hotels, Corporate office, Delhi. An industry adept professional, Thusoo brings with him almost a decade of experience across hospitality, media and automobile industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for conceptualising and implementing sales strategies at both corporate and regional level and will contribute in further strengthening the group’s efforts in driving more business from existing as well as new markets.

Thusoo commenced his career with ITC as an assistant sales manager, where he successfully roped in new clients for the company from tertiary markets. He also had a brief stint with Times of India group, where he worked as a manager for international media vertical and lead to addition of new business segments for the group especially from African and Middle East market.

His latest assignment before joining Sarovar Hotels was with The Oberoi group as regional sales manager operating out of Hyderabad. In this role, he was responsible for managing growth of the topline for the business unit through Corporate B2B and e-commerce platforms. He is Chief Minister awardee for his contribution to the Society of Automotive Engineers Club during his academic tenure.