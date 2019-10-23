Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Challenges and opportunities in the Indian hospitality…

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Corporate Ladder

Ajoy Balkrishna, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Ajoy Balkrishna as regional director- North. An industry adept professional, Balkrishna brings with him 30+ years of experience in the hospitality industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of all Sarovar’s hotel in North India. He has been part of Sarovar Hotels from last 11 years and his last assignment was as general manager of Grand Sarovar Premiere and Residency Sarovar Portico, Mumbai.

During his hospitality career he has been associated with The Oberoi, The Regent Hotel, Hyatt and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). He has been a part of the pre-opening team of five distinct properties in Mumbai and Goa. He holds strong hotel operations and management skills, and a thorough knowledge of hospitality market.

Share

Related posts

Chef Joginder Singh, Conrad Pune

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Chef Aungshuman Chakraborty, The Leela Mumbai

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Sanatan Sharma, Radisson Blu Atria Bengaluru

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More