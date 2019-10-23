Ajoy Balkrishna, Sarovar Hotels & Resorts

Sarovar Hotels & Resorts has announced the appointment of Ajoy Balkrishna as regional director- North. An industry adept professional, Balkrishna brings with him 30+ years of experience in the hospitality industry. In his new role, he will be responsible for overseeing the planning and implementation of all Sarovar’s hotel in North India. He has been part of Sarovar Hotels from last 11 years and his last assignment was as general manager of Grand Sarovar Premiere and Residency Sarovar Portico, Mumbai.

During his hospitality career he has been associated with The Oberoi, The Regent Hotel, Hyatt and InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG). He has been a part of the pre-opening team of five distinct properties in Mumbai and Goa. He holds strong hotel operations and management skills, and a thorough knowledge of hospitality market.