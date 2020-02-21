Ajay Dhasmana, Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center

Read Article

Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel & Convention Center has appointed Ajay Dhasmana as the new front office manager. A seasoned hotelier, with over 13 years of professional exposure, he brings an array of skills to the table. He will ensure stellar services in all aspects of guest relations & satisfaction, operations management and manpower planning. His passion and dedication in the industry has seen him rise through several positions over the years, across a range of top hotels in the industry. He began his career in the year 2007 as the lead guest service associate at Courtyard by Marriott, Chennai where he was promoted to front office executive, and later as the Assistant front desk manager. He moved on to join Sheraton Grand Bangalore at Brigade Gateway as the duty manager, and later as the assistant front office manager where he assisted the front office manager in day-to-day operations.

Dhasmana was also associated with Aloft Bengaluru Cessna Business Park and W Goa, where he served as front office manager. Prior to this role, he was cluster manager with Privé Property Management, Goa, where he led a team of 75 associates.