Abinash Manghani, WelcomHeritage

India’s heritage hotels chain, WelcomHeritage has announced the appointment of Abinash Manghani as its chief executive officer. In a career spanning three decades, he has traversed his professional journey wearing several hats primarily in tourism, hospitality & real estate advisory services.

His last position was area manager & head – Travel Industry Sales for ITC Hotels where he was responsible for the leisure & luxury verticals for ITC Hotels on a national basis & area manager for hotels in North India.

Manghani began his career with ITC after joining the Welcomgroup Maurya Sheraton, New Delhi when he was selected for the Group’s Management Trainee Programme in 1990. He was appointed as sales & marketing manager for ITC Hotels in Chennai in 1996 before being posted as marketing manager for the Group’s flagship property, the ITC Maurya in 1999.

He joined Colliers Jardine, a real estate MNC Consultancy as general manager in 2000 and was involved in several landmark transactions and advisory including valuation & divestment of hotels along with Jardine Fleming and landmark telecom venture/ IT, retail and commercial projects.

In 2005, he re-joined ITC Hotels as head – sales & marketing and was deputed to Fortune Hotels overseeing the mid-market to Upscale Brand, setting up of the national sales and distribution system and was involved with development wherein the brand grew from 13 Hotels to 40 from 2005 to 2010.

He holds an MBA from the Asian Institute of Management, Manila and has received his Diploma in Hotel Management from IHMCTAN, Dadar, Mumbai. He has also successfully completed the Advanced Management Programme (AMP) from the Tuck School of Business, Dartmouth College, Vermont USA.