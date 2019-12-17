Abhishek Sachdev, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata

Abhishek Sachdev has been appointed as the hotel manager of Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata. With over 13 years of enriching hospitality experience across multiple hotel companies & varied roles at ITC, Starwood Hotels & Resorts and IHCL, he is a recognised individual within the hospitality industry.

Sachdevstarted his career as a Management Trainee at ITC Hotels and was associated with ITC Windsor, Bangalore as a duty manager before moving on to the pre-opening team of ITC Gardenia, Bangalore as an asst front office manager. From there on he proceeded to pursue his master’s degree in hospitality administration from the renowned École hôtelière de Lausanne, Switzerland in 2011. Consequently, he took charge of international fund raising for IHIF (Indian Head Injury Foundation) under the aegis of Showtime Events as the head of marketing & business development by conceptualising and executing special projects both in India and globally. He made his return to hotels as a front office manager at Taj Bekal Resort & Spa in Kerala in 2013 and moved on to assume his last role as an operations manager at Taj Fisherman’s Cove, Chennai, before joining the Marriott Family.