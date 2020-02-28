Abhishek Kar, Swissôtel Kolkata

Read Article

Swissôtel Kolkata, part of Accor, appointed Abhishek Kar as the new director of F&B. He will oversee the food and beverage operations at the property. Bringing over 12 years of experience in the restaurant and hospitality industry, he has received multiple accolades along the way and gained valuable experience at some of the most prominent hotels in India. Prior to his association with Swissôtel Kolkata, Kar served as a director of F&B at Shangri-La Hotels and Resorts Bengaluru. He started his career at Taj Palace and Resorts, Kolkata in 2007 and after six years he moved to Hilton Bengaluru Embassy Golflinks. Post that he moved on to The Leela Palace Hotels and Resorts, Bangalore.