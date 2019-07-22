Abhijeet Singh, The St Regis Mumbai

Share











Abhijeet Singh will head the IT department at The St Regis Mumbai and will oversee the technical and functional aspects of systems and technology. Singh will also steer and spearhead the team to ensure smooth operations of ‘The Best Address’. With an experience of nine years, Singh started working first with The Marriott Jaipur. His career includes stints in some of the best brands of Marriott International like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Le Meridian and with the Indian luxury brand, The Oberoi Hotels.

His abilities in leading teams during the project phase, training & guiding team members and enabling knowledge sharing among the team has allowed him to a be part of pre-opening teams and handling multiple properties.