Trending now

Feed the Planet

The challenges facing modern bakeries

Lite Bite Foods partners with HMSHost

Shelke Group of Companies to increase manufacturing…

Chef Jarodia, executive sous chef, Novotel Imagica…

People on the move

Sodexo: Global player, local vision

We maintain long term relationships with industry…

Our aim is to open 20 outlets…

Global commercial kitchen equipment: Towards energy efficient…

Corporate Ladder

Abhijeet Singh, The St Regis Mumbai

by EF&H Staff-Mumbai
Share

Abhijeet Singh will head the IT department at The St Regis Mumbai and will oversee the technical and functional aspects of systems and technology. Singh will also steer and spearhead the team to ensure smooth operations of ‘The Best Address’. With an experience of nine years, Singh started working first with The Marriott Jaipur. His career includes stints in some of the best brands of Marriott International like The Ritz-Carlton, JW Marriott, Renaissance, Le Meridian and with the Indian luxury brand, The Oberoi Hotels.

His abilities in leading teams during the project phase, training & guiding team members and enabling knowledge sharing among the team has allowed him to a be part of pre-opening teams and handling multiple properties.

 


Share

Related posts

Arunit Banerjee, JW Marriott Kolkata

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Shiva Kumar Ganeshan, The St Regis Mumbai

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Vikram Singh Rathore, Sarovar Premiere, Jaipur

EF&H Staff-Mumbai

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More