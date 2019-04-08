Abhay Singh, The Westin Pune Koregaon Park

The Westin Pune Koregaon Park has appointed Abhay Singh as director of operations. An industry expert, Singh holds an experience of more than 10 years in the hospitality industry, converting strategic vision into measurable results at various hotels. As the director of operations, Singh will be responsible for heading and managing the hotel operations and maintaining high standards of guest satisfaction.

A driven professional, Singh is extremely passionate about enhancing customer experiences and achieving operational excellence with his team. Prior to joining The Westin Pune Koregaon park, he served as the director of F&B at Westin Langkawi Resort & Spa and Langkawi International Convention Center.

Singh has completed his hotel management degree at Institute of Hotel Management Aurangabad. He started his career as a F&B executive with Renaissance Mumbai.