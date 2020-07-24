Swiss Education Group announces talent development partnership with Flywire

Read Article

Flywire has been providing education-specific payment services to all five SEG member schools and their students, along with more than 2,000 education institutions around the world. This strategic partnership will enable students to benefit from internship opportunities, sponsorships, and access to inspirational talks from Flywire.

SEG prides itself on developing relationships with industry leaders and creating meaningful opportunities for students upon graduation. Through this global collaboration agreement, SEG will actively work with Flywire to develop a paid internship programme at one of its global offices.

As the leading education-focused international payment provider, Flywire is trusted by over 2,000 institutions and millions of students worldwide. The partnership will enable Flywire experts to share their knowledge in a series of seminars, focusing on areas such as technology and business growth across industries that include education and travel.

The prized internship will place students in the relationship management team in the EMEA region, imparting them with key account management skills that will complement SEG’s hospitality management curriculum and can be applied in their future careers. Since 2012, SEG has been at the forefront of technology innovation, with César Ritz Colleges Switzerland, becoming the first hotel management school in the world to fully adopt Apple products and iPad technology in their teaching and learning. Since 2014, all other SEG schools have followed suit. In 2017, Swiss Hotel Management School gained Apple Distinguished School recognition for innovation, leadership, and educational excellence.

Yong Shen, CEO, Swiss Education Group stated, “This is a fantastic opportunity for our students, to be able to work for and learn from this high-growth and pioneering fintech company. Our commitment to helping our students secure the best job opportunities have seen us develop long-standing relationships with world-leading companies, and increasingly beyond the hospitality industry. As we expand our international footprint, partnerships with like-minded organisations such as Flywire are more important than ever.”

Simon Read, VP of Sales in EMEA, Flywire commented, “We firmly believe in investing in talent development, and our collaboration with a technology-friendly institution such as Swiss Education Group exemplifies this. Through the internship programme we will work closely with SEG to identify and develop critical attributes in their graduates that are a perfect fit for our industry, and, in turn, broaden their knowledge in international business management. Our ultimate objective is working with leading firms like SEG to attract more talent to our exciting industry.”

Flywire is a high-growth vertical payments company trusted by organisations around the world to deliver on their customers’ most important moments. Unlike other companies, Flywire is proven to solve vertical-specific payment and receivables problems for organisations that deliver high-value services. Whether in education, healthcare, travel or technology, Flywire has vertical-specific insight and technology that allows organisations to optimise the payment experience for their customers while eliminating operational challenges. To date, Flywire has processed over US$ 16 billion in total payments volume for over 2,000 clients around the world. The company is headquartered in Boston, USA and has offices around the world.