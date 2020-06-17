Read Article

Chef entrepreneur Abhijit Saha’s book ‘Caperberry The Cookbook’ which he released to commemorate the 10th anniversary of his flagship restaurant – Caperberry, is the first of its kind book on Modernist European Cuisine of the highest quality, published in India, and covers various aspects of a fine dining restaurant from setup and operations to sourcing the ingredients and recipes. It was published by Bloomsbury and launched in December 2019.

Caperberry opened on March 27, 2009 as India’s first modernist European cuisine restaurant with a focus on Spain. The philosophy and cuisine of Caperberry are based on the principles of multi-sensory dining experience. It soon became one of the most critically acclaimed and well-respected restaurants that inspired many new ideas and trends in the country. “Through this book it is my endeavour to share some of the most delectable recipes I have created, learned and cooked in my life as a chef. Caperberry the cookbook is an extract of my learnings over a period of twenty-nine years as a chef including twelve years as chef-entrepreneur,” Chef Saha says.

Chef Saha has been the coach of team India for Bocuse d’Or Asia-Pacific 2018 and a guest judge of MasterChef India 2016. He has twenty-nine years of national and international experience as a Chef, Restauranteur and F&B Consultant. He has been awarded ‘Best Chef of India’ Indian Restaurant Congress & Awards 2013, Indian Federation of Culinary Associations (IFCA) Chef- Entrepreneur of year 2009 and SICA Golden Hat Award 2010 for outstanding contribution to the field of culinary arts. He is a member of the elite team of chefs who contributed to the ‘World Culinary Arts’ DVD & Podcast by Culinary Institute of America, which has won the ‘James Beard Foundation’ Award in 2008. Chef Saha is a believer and practitioner of ‘Sustainable Dining’ and has participated as a guest chef & speaker at TEDx, ‘World of Flavours’ Conferences in Culinary Institute of America, Gourmet Abu Dhabi, World Gourmet Summit Singapore, among others.